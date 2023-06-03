Middleport fire

An image of the Park Avenue fire in Middleport shared to Facebook.

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a large house fire at a Park Avenue home in Middleport.

The fire was preceded by an explosion, according to reports from Middleport, shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday. Multiple explosions were reported from the house.

Personnel from several local fire departments responded to the blaze as first responders were cautioned about multiple high-pressure air tanks and a full tank of fuel oil in the basement.

This is a breaking news story, we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

