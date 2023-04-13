A resident reportedly suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in her Weston Avenue home Thursday afternoon.
Falls firefighters police and an AMR ambulance crew responded to 2918 Weston Ave. about 3:10 p.m. Fire crews entering the home encountered flames throughout the first and second floor.
A woman was home at the time of the fire but was able to escape with minor burn injuries. She reportedly denied medical treatment at the scene.
The woman told fire investigators there was some kind of explosion on the second floor. Neighbors reported hearing a loud bang as well.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
