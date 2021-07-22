LEWISTON — The guns are filled with paintballs and the raids are simulated, but for any kid that’s ever played cops and robber, the Lewiston Police Explorer program just might be that much fun. Officer Brandon Hall who runs the program for the department, is leading an open house Thursday at the Lewiston Police Headquarters, where young people and their families can come to learn about a Police Explorer program and what it's like to be an officer of the law.
While in the past the program served young people ages 16 to 20, the age range has been extended to male and female teens as young as 14 years old.
"We expanded the age range because we were getting so many who wanted to come in," Hall said, noting that while there are activities those under 16 cannot participate in, such as ride-alongs, they will be able to experience many other activities such as simulated home raids, patrolling, traffic stop skills, handcuffing techniques, defensive tactics and range and gun safety.
Sometimes, the Explorers even participate in actual law enforcement.
When the department got a call about illegal dumping they used Explorers to help crack the case. "We called two of the Explorers to take photographs," Hall said. Those responsible were identified and charged. The two Explorers won Sparkplug Awards from the Explorer Scouts Post 145, the affiliated post of the Police Explorers program.
Hall has a special affection for the Explorers program, as he was raised by a single mom and understands the impact adult mentors can have on young people. "I had to learn everything the hard way. If I can help them in any way, that's my intention."
During a time when the nation is examining the relationship between law enforcement and the public, Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte says connecting with the community and especially the young people is a priority in his department and the Explorer program helps.
"It gets us in touch with the kids as far as their interests and they get to see us a little bit more of a personal level as well. It prepares them and introduces them to what law enforcement is.
"That communication and that relationship we have with the community is how we function and what makes us effective. This kind of program helps with that. We get the parents involved, we get the kids involved. We're in the schools with them anyway and that kind of gets them in our world a little bit."
Explorers are taught leadership, teamwork, and community service, and take part in local festivals, cleanups, and other events. There are field trips to the Niagara County Jail, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and Niagara County Dispatch. Explorers will be given both classroom instruction and will participate in physical exercises.
A three-day event will be held to kick off the program from July 26 to 28, a sort of Explorer Basic Training, will be held from 8 to 4 p.m. at Lewiston Police Headquarters.
The experience provides the Explorers with many tools to help others in their daily lives. "By the end of this, every explorer will know CPR," Hall said. "I want them to be able to react If they're walking with their parents or their buddies and something happens. They can help instead of standing there helpless."
The intent of the program is also to help participants make an informed decision about pursuing a career in law enforcement.
Ryan Shanor joined the program three years ago,when he was a sophomore at Niagara Wheatfield High School.
"I've always been interested in law enforcement, so I figured I’d go and check it out," he said.
Currently a volunteer EMT and firefighter, Shanor has high praise for the program and is attending NCCC for a criminal justice degree and plans a career in Homeland Security.
The simulated experiences, including the live shooter training, were deadly serious, but also a lot of fun. " What kid doesn’t want to try and experience what it's like without having to get hurt?" he asked.
His respect for law enforcement officers grew while he was in the program. "When you dial 911, who shows up? Most likely it's law enforcement," he said. "Being a volunteer fireman and EMT, I know if there’s ever a bad situation, they are always there to help."
The open house is at 6 p.m. tonight at the Lewiston Police Department, 4059 Creek Road in front of Lewiston Porter School District. Food will be served. For more information call the Lewiston Police at 754-8477.
IF YOU GO
• WHAT: Open House for the Lewiston Police Explorer Program
• WHERE: Lewiston Police Department, 4059 Creek Road in front of Lewiston Porter School District.
• WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22
• MORE INFO: Food will be served. For more information call the Lewiston Police at 754-8477.
