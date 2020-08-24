Expanded DMV hours offered for commercial license renewal

The Niagara County Department of Motor Vehicles will hold special office hours on Saturday at the North Tonawanda and Lockport Department of Motor Vehicles offices.
The additional hours of service are being offered to residents who need to renew their commercial drivers' licenses. No apppointment is necessary.
“We have heard from freight truck drivers, heavy equipment operators and more recently, school bus drivers, concerned about the ability to renew their CDLs,” said Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski. “These licenses are paramount to how these folks earn a living and they certainly perform critical functions for the community, so we want to clear up the backlog and ensure everyone has what they need.”
The DMV offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The Lockport DMV is located at 111 Main St. in Lockport and the North Tonawanda DMV is located at 500 Wheatfield St. in North Tonawanda.
Patrons are asked to be in line no later than 12:30 p.m. More than a dozen DMV staffers will be on hand to process paperwork.
Jastrzemski stressed that the added hours are for residents who seeking to renew their current CDLs only.
Drivers should bring their medical certification if required. Those who do not possess an Enhanced or Real ID CDL, must bring a valid U.S. passport or original birth certificate (no copies.) To upgrade to an Enhanced or Real ID, a driver will need proof of citizenship, two proofs of residency and their Social Security card. A list of acceptable documents can be found at www.dmv.ny.gov.
“While our office is still required by the governor to operate under certain restrictions, we continue to look for ways to provide better, faster service to Niagara County residents,” said Jastrzemski. “My hope is that clearing up the CDL backlog will free up additional appointments for residents during regular DMV hours.”
Jastrzemski added he was notified by New York state that a number of CDL holders received a renewal invitation with an incorrect expiration date, further creating confusion. Jastrzemski stressed that per the governor’s executive order, any CDL that expired after March 1, 2020 remains valid, although drivers are being encouraged to renew.
