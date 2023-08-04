Sculptor Bill Wilson’s work was widely recognized in Western New York and even across the country and in other parts of the world.
In the City of Niagara Falls, the artist who specialized in three-dimensional, minimalist pieces, left a big mark on the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, an institution he helped create inside the former Niagara Falls High School building on Pine Avenue more than two decades ago.
“As a resident artist for over 20 years, Bill Wilson was a cornerstone of the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center’s community,” said the NACC’s gallery director Dana Tyrrell. “He was beloved by staff and fellow artists alike, and was part of a nucleus of individuals who kickstarted the NACC in 2000.”
Wilson, a Falls native, passed away in 2022, but his work as an artist live on.
On Saturday, the Western New York Artists Group in Buffalo will recognize Wilson’s contributions to the local arts community with the opening of a new exhibit — “Celebrating Bill Wilson — A Life in the Arts.”
Included in the exhibit are sculptural works in a variety of mediums, covering decades of this prolific artist’s career. The exhibit, on display at the Artists Group Gallery, 1 Linwood Ave., Buffalo, will open with a reception from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will continue to be on view through Aug. 31.
Wilson studied painting at Niagara County Community College before becoming an apprentice under noted Canadian portrait painter Thomas Cayley. After establishing himself as a prize-winning painter, he started sculpting. He later studied portrait sculpture under professor Paul Atkins at the State University of New York at Buffalo. His mold-making skills were enhanced by the Polytech Institute in Lebanon, New Jersey.
Wilson’s pieces remain on display in museums, galleries and in private collections in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Some notable places where Wilson’s work remains on display include Madam Tussaud’s Wax Museums, The Homer Watson Art Museum, jewelry lines for Wedgewood of England, International Silver Company and Blue Mountain Pottery of Collingwood, Ont. The Snapple Tea Co. in New York City, WNED TV and Sisters of Mercy, both in Buffalo, also commissioned his work. He also contributed to large outdoor sculptures at the Starpoint school courtyard and at the NACC.
In local art circles, Wilson became known as “The Heard Doctor” as he was often called upon to maintain pieces of artwork that were part of the Burchfield-Penney Art Center’s “Heard About Buffalo” campaign.
Wilson is listed among the “Who’s Who in America” for his sculptures.
Beyond working as an artist, Wilson contributed as a volunteer, donating time and artwork to several area non-profits to support fundraising efforts. He was once named “The Millicent Heller Volunteer of the Year” by the Burchfield Penney Art Center.
Wilson taught drawing related to sculpture at Niagara University and demonstrated sculpture technique in all sculpture mediums to various art groups. He also served for 18 years as president of the Niagara-on-the-Lake Art Society.
His life and work left a lasting impression at the NACC as Wilson was among the first group of artists inside the Pine Avenue building to begin turning former NFHS classrooms into individual artist studios. He was also instrumental in building’s the NACC’s first floor gallery, where his work was regularly exhibited.
“As a sculptor, Bill’s three-dimensional Minimalism-inflected forms encourage slow looking ,with his later work focusing upon touching, cradling, and reflecting,” Tyrrell said. “As in his art as his life, Bill Wilson was ceaseless, bright, and boundless.”
The Western New York Artists Group’s gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, contact gallery director Donald J. Siuta at 716-885-2251.
