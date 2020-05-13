Whether folks in the Falls are complying with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order, requiring social distancing and the wearing of face masks in public, may depend on who you ask.
"I have some people who are telling me how great it is that people are social distancing and wearing masks when they're out," Falls Police Superintendent Tom Licata said. "And I have other people who are telling me nobody's obeying (Cuomo's executive order) and asking what we're doing about it."
Licata believes the reality lies somewhere between the two extremes.
Enforcement of Cuomo's NY on Pause executive orders falls primarily to the state police. But as a practical matter, Licata said, they're aren't anywhere close to enough troopers to handle that task.
"The responsibility for enforcement does, and doesn't fall entirely on state police," the Falls police superintendent said. "There just aren't enough troopers to take on every Pause complaint. So they pass to local police departments. We are getting them. And we are investigating them."
But Licata said there's a lag between when complaints come in and when local police agencies get the reports.
"The problem is, they don't come in real time," Licata said. "That's why I can come in and get a report at 11 a.m. Monday for a gathering of 50 people at 2:30 a.m. Saturday."
The delays come from people filing complaints online to the governor's office, that are not monitored 24 hours a day. Those complaints are eventually passed to county sheriff's offices, who act as dispatchers from the state police.
Finally, the reports are sent along to local police departments.
"(Residents) would get a much better bang for the buck (on Pause complaints) by calling us directly," Licata said. "And some folks have done that."
Most of the local complaints have involved a failure to wear masks and a failure to social distance. So far, Licata said, most people have complied when approached by officers and asked to follow the healthy and safety guidelines.
"When you talk to people, they've been pretty good about dispersing," the police superintendent said. "We have also stepped up structured patrols in areas were we've had repeated complaints."
Falls officers have options when it comes to enforcing the social distancing and face mask requirements. Violators could face a violation charge of disorderly conduct or even a misdemeanor charge of obstructing governmental administration.
Police can also issue health law violations, with fines that can escalate to up to $2,000. Bars or restaurants could lose their liquor or health department licenses.
Building and fire inspectors could also be used to "creatively enforce" city codes.
Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said there is a gradual progression of how to enforce the orders, with it starting with law enforcement seeking voluntary compliance and then education of why the business might be violating the PAUSE orders.
If a party isn't complying, the next step would be to have a town or city issue a citation for violating the municipalities ordinance. It could then rise to a violation of Section 12 of Public Health Law, and eventually penal law charges, like disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal nuisance or second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
"You could quickly rise through all those kind of progressive measures to a point where somebody is refusing to break up their gathering, and it could rise to the level of a penal law criminal violation, but that would be last resort," Wojtaszek said, noting this is completely hypothetical.
Niagara County law enforcement hasn't had cases that have gone that far, Wojtaszek said.
If someone were to punished for violating the PAUSE orders, the court date would be scheduled months ahead of time, as the courts currently are only hearing absolutely necessary cases.
Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he told his staff to focus on voluntary compliance and education first.
"The approach that I wanted my staff to take, was we want voluntary compliance first. So, and then if we get a call because there wasn't voluntary compliance then the next factor i would like you to use is education ... There is so many people struggling because of this PAUSE order, so the last thing i wanted my people to do is go out and charge people ... for not following these orders," Filicetti said.
Filicetti said most cases simply involve a need for education and most people are compliant.
He added that the person calling in a complaint also might not know the business they are reporting followed the proper avenues to get clearance from the state.
Filicetti said they receive complaints from either the state hotline set up for PAUSE or through the 911 center. The reports are then divided up with local law enforcement agencies as well.
"There is people on both sides of the fence of this," he said of the calls. "There is people that say to the people that are calling mind your own business, and then there is people on the other side that say these pause orders are in effect to keep people healthy ... We're just trying to mediate these things."
