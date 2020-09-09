Ex-open government official agrees to settlement

A state commission in charge of investigating ethics violations announced Wednesday that it has reached a settlement agreement with Robert Freeman, the former executive director of the Committee on Open Government who was accused of sexually inappropriate interactions with colleagues and members of the media.
The Joint Commission on Public Ethics announced that Freeman, who was also accused of misusing state resources during his time on the job, will pay $15,000 to settle violations of two sections of public officers law.
Freeman, who served as the state committee on open government's top executive from 1976 until he was terminated from the position in 2019, admitted that his conduct with women during official meetings and other interactions, as well as his use of a state computer to view sexual images, constituted an abuse of his official position and a violation of the public officers law.
The case was referred to the commission by the office of the inspector general following its own investigation and report.
A review by the inspector general's office found Freeman exhibited a "persistent pattern" of harassment involving multiple victims and misused state resources by having inappropriate material on a state computer.
In her findings, New York State Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro determined that Freeman’s status as a "go-to source" for the New York news media made it possible for him to "continuously victimize reporters who believed they were left with no recourse in which to hold him accountable for his actions." Tagliafierro said the claims were substantiated during her office's investigation which uncovered "multiple such stories and firsthand accounts from reporters and public sector employees."
