A lawsuit filed last year by two former employees of Niagara County’s Forensics Laboratory accuses the former lab director of engaging in a “malicious and sustained campaign” of harassment after one of them questioned her decision to certify a chemist whose level of training he considered inadequate.
The attorney for the former lab director, who is the sister of state Sen. Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda), described the complaints lodged in the lawsuit as “nothing more than conjecture and imagined motives.”
The lawsuit, which was filed on July 28, is currently being reconsidered by a federal judge who originally dismissed the case without prejudice in February.
The suit was filed weeks after a June meeting of the state Forensics Commission, which oversees the operation of crime labs across New York. At that meeting, members of the commission asked Niagara County to submit detailed information about the lab’s operation, including copies of training documents for the previous five years.
Last week, the commission notified the county’s current lab director of eight violations, including misrepresentation of information, fabricating and backdating training documents and “conduct unbecoming of a laboratory.” The county has been told it needs to respond to the alleged violations during a commission hearing set for April 20.
The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, a state agency that assists the Forensics Commission with its work, declined comment when asked if the violations are in any way related to the claims made by the plaintiffs in their lawsuit.
“It is DCJS and commission policy not to comment on pending litigation,” spokesperson Janine Kava said in a statement. “As I mentioned earlier this week, the commission’s hearing has been set and given that, no further details will be provided about the notice of violation.”
Speaking on behalf of three of the defendants in the case — Niagara County, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove — county attorney Claude Joerg would not discuss specific claims in the lawsuit, noting only that it had been dismissed. Joerg also refused to discuss the commission’s action.
“We are awaiting further clarification from the commission concerning the notice of violation,” Joerg said in a statement.
Forensic laboratory personnel are responsible for analyzing evidence collected from crime scenes, suspects and victims. Their work, which often involves DNA, fingerprints, human remains and substances found at crime scenes, plays an important role in criminal prosecutions.
The commission, established under state law, is charged with setting standards for forensics laboratory operations in New York as well as accrediting of all forensics laboratories in the state. It has the power to “revoke, suspend or otherwise limit” the state accreditation of a forensic laboratory if it determined that the lab or one or more employees failed to follow state procedures and standards.
CONCERNS OVER CERTIFICATION
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are two former lab employees — Thomas DiFonzo, a forensic chemist and assistant lab director who worked at the lab for more than 20 years before resigning in September 2021, and his daughter, Lauren Rogers, who served as a civilian firearms expert and forensic chemist in the lab from 2017 until her resignation in August 2021.
In the lawsuit, DiFonzo contends that Dr. Kori Ortt-Gawrys — who served as lab director from May 2017 until she was placed on administrative leave in November 2021 and later resigned — directed him, in July 2019, to approve an employee identified as “Ms. K” for drug chemistry analysis even though she was “not fully trained or proficient.”
According to the lawsuit, DiFonzo refused because he considered it “unethical” to approve her “when neither he nor anyone else had trained her” and “she was not ready.”
The plaintiffs assert that, a month later, while DiFonzo was out of the office on vacation, Ortt-Gawrys “instructed Ms. K. to take the proficiency exam, which she reportedly passed.”
The plaintiffs allege that Ortt-Gawyrs “improperly signed off on Ms. K’s three-page controlled substances binder” even though Ortt-Gawrys lacked the authority to do so because she is certified for DNA and serology, and not drug chemistry.
In the lawsuit, DiFonzo contends that he was the only supervisor with drug chemistry certification that could approve and sign off on Ms. K’s training binder.
According to the lawsuit, DiFonzo expressed alarm over the chemist’s certification when he returned to the office, arguing that it was “unethical, illegal, and could have serious consequences for the prosecution of drug cases in Niagara County.”
DiFonzo also “regarded the improper certification as a threat to public heath and safety” and suggested there would be “repercussions for future criminal cases.” According to the lawsuit, he also suggested “their integrity as a forensic laboratory was compromised” as a result.
“Plaintiff DiFonzo indicated to defendant Ortt-Gawrys that he would begin training Ms. K in forensic drug chemistry,” the lawsuit reads. “Defendant Ortt-Gawrys insisted that, despite the deficiencies in Ms. K’s training and in her binder documentation, plaintiff DiFonzo approve Ms. K anyway. Plaintiff again refused, and indicated that it would be unethical and illegal to approve Ms. K without proper training.”
In his client’s written response to the lawsuit, Ortt-Gawyrs’ attorney, Harvey Sanders, noted that while DiFonzo asserted that he believed the signing of Ms. K’s binder was ”illegal,” at no point did he cite any “laws, regulations, codes or likewise” that suggest the move actually was illegal.
In addition, Harvey notes in his response that the lab director did, in fact, typically sign the binder, contradicting the plaintiffs’ allegation that Ortt-Gawyrs did not have authority to do so.
“It is noteworthy that the complaint does not specifically allege Ms. K did not meet the technical qualifications for approval,” Harvey wrote. “Rather plaintiffs allegations here appear to be that DiFonzo did not personally feel Ms. K was ready for the role, despite meeting the qualifications.”
The plaintiffs allege that Ms. K did not yet know how to write reports, did not know anything about unknown samples or powders and was “not versed” in the public health law surrounding drug analysis and standards or penal law surrounding drug chemistry and forensics.
According to the lawsuit, Ms. K’s controlled substance training binder “contained only three pages of documented training cases,” which the plaintiffs maintain is “completely inadequate” for drug chemistry approval or certification.
By contrast, the lawsuit indicates, Rogers’ training binder had more than 500 pages.
The plaintiffs also contend that Ms. K “readily acknowledged” that she was not prepared for approval as a forensic drug chemist.
“Ms. K was also concerned about the premature approval. For approximately one year after her improper sign-off, Ms. K refused to analyze anything except marijuana and pills, because she felt she did not have the proper training,” the lawsuit reads.
DiFonzo alleges that, on one occasion while analyzing powders, Ms. K “misidentified a white powder substance positively as methamphetamine, even though the result was negative.”
“Plaintiff DiFonzo caught the mistake during his routine review of department employee reports,” the lawsuit reads. “If not caught, this mistake could have had catastrophic consequences for an accused. An innocent person could have been convicted and incarcerated.”
In response, Ortt-Gawrys’ attorney noted that the plaintiffs do not allege that any such “catastrophic consequences” ever actually occurred. He also noted that DiFonzo recognized the mistake while reviewing reports, which was his job.
“Indeed, it makes sense that the laboratory would not simply allow the work of Ms. K, or any forensic chemist for that matter, to go totally unchecked. Plaintiffs thus cannot reasonably claim DiFonzo’s suggestion to delay Ms. K’s certification would have, as a matter of course, prevented Ms. K from making ANY mistake throughout the course of her chemical analyst role.”
CLAIMS OF RETALIATION
The plaintiffs maintain that Ortt-Gawrys became “agitated” with DiFonzo and suggested she would “sign off on Ms. K’s certification herself.”
According to the lawsuit, Ortt-Gawyrs “expressed excessive anger” at DiFonzo’s “concern for the integrity of the evidence lab and the effect on the prosecution of drug cases” and she “berated” him in front of the other lab employees.
In addition, the plaintiffs charge that Ortt-Gawyrs “began a malicious and sustained campaign to harass and target” them after DiFonzo confronted her about the approval of Ms. K as a chemist.
Over the course of two years, the plaintiffs allege, Ortt-Gawyrs directed other employees to spy on them in an attempt to find them doing something wrong, gave them artificial and unreasonable deadlines for work, purposely gave them conflicting instructions, held them to higher standards than other employees, assigned them extra work and texted other employees suggesting DiFonzo and Rogers wanted them fired.
In his written response to the lawsuit, Ortt-Gawyrs’ attorney describes the plaintiffs’ complaints as “nothing more than a pair of isolated, informal and purely internal disagreements between one employee and his supervisor over work-related matters, which there was clearly no relevant citizen dialogue.”
“Plaintiffs allege only that DiFonzo spoke with Gawyrs, apparently in private, about his concerns related to the timing Ms. K’s approval for drug chemistry analysis,” Harvey wrote. “There are no allegations that DiFonzo even attempted to share these concerns with anyone else other than Gawyrs’ own supervisor, Deputy Chief Pat Weidel.”
RELATIONSHIP WITH STATE SENATOR
The plaintiffs also claim Ortt-Gawyrs, in an effort to intimate them, repeatedly informed DiFonzo and Rogers that her brother was a state senator.
“Defendant Ortt-Gawrys frequently announced that she was untouchable because her brother, Hon. Robert Ortt, is a state senator,” the lawsuit reads. “Defendant Ortt-Gawrys used that fact to intimidate plaintiffs and Sheriff’s Forensic Laboratory employees.”
Sanders said his client “definitely did not” use her brother’s name or position in state government as a means to intimate lab employees.
“She got the job on her merits,” he said. “She didn’t take advantage of any political connections or anything like that.”
In a statement issued by his office, Ortt’s spokesperson Katy Delgado said: “Senator Ortt has no involvement in this matter. He has no reason to comment.”
MEETINGS WITH SUPERVISORS
According to the lawsuit, DiFonzo met with Deputy Chief Weidel to discuss issues in the lab in March 2020. Two weeks later, the plaintiffs allege, DiFonzo was demoted and had his access to certain information restricted, while Ms. K was granted the power to approve his time-off requests, briefing time and pay.
The lawsuit alleges that, despite Rogers’ extensive training and qualifications, Ortt-Gawyrs refused to promote her to the position of Criminalist II or Firearms II. At one point, according to the plaintiffs, Ortt-Gawrys created a fake advertisement for the firearms position and when an employee found it in the printer and brought it to her, she instructed the employee to leave it in the printer so that Ms. Rogers would find it and know she would never receive the promotion.
In the summer of 2020, the lawsuit indicates: Ortt-Gawyrs gave DiFonzo a negative performance review for being insubordinate after he failed to attend a class; on Sept. 3, 2020, after that review, DiFonzo again met with Weidel, Ortt-Gawrys, and a union representative; and in that meeting Weidel reprimanded DiFonzo for failing to get along with Ortt-Gawrys.
According to the lawsuit, DiFonzo told Weidel that Ortt-Gawrys’s behavior started after the events surround Ms. K’s certification in July-August 2019. The plaintiffs contend that the defendants “immediately and forcibly shut (DiFonzo) down” and “warned that his career was on the line” with the next step being a leave of absence or possible termination.
The plaintiffs contend that Ortt-Gawyrs continued to harass them after the September meeting and in June 2021 gave Rogers a negative performance review, prompting a meeting between Rogers and Ortt-Gawrys at which, the plaintiffs maintain, Ortt-Gawrys specifically mentioned DiFonzo’s concerns about approving Ms. K as a drug chemist. Following that meeting, Ortt-Gawrys recommended disciplining Rogers and, at Weidel’s suggestion, moved Rogers’ desk into an isolated firearms room where firearms are discharged for testing purposes.
The plaintiffs allege that the other defendants in the case — Weidel, Updegrove and Filicetti — knew of the “harassment” taking place based on meetings held with DiFonzo and they refused to act or intervene.
DISMISSAL WITHOUT PREJUDICE
In their cause of action against Ortt-Gawrys, DiFonzo and Rogers allege First Amendment retaliation, defamation and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”
In dismissing the case, Judge Geoffrey Crawford determined that the plaintiffs failed to state a viable First Amendment retaliation claim and granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss.
The judge agreed with the defendants’ lawyers who argued that the plaintiffs failed to establish that they were speaking as private citizens rather than public employees and that their speech involved a matter of public concern. The courts have held that public employees are afforded protection from retaliation for their speech only if they speak “as a citizen addressing public concerns.”
The judge issued his ruling without prejudice, which allowed the plaintiffs’ attorney, Christen Civiletto, to a file motion to reconsider. Civiletto has submitted the order and the parties are now awaiting the judge’s decision.
“We have a motion for reconsideration pending and we are moving forward,” she said before declining additional comment.
The judge’s decision notes that the plaintiffs’ remaining claims are for state law causes of action, meaning they could be refiled in state court. The decision also notes that the parties have not yet begun discovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.