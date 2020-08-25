Niagara Falls Police Capt. Bryan DalPorto tried to keep his emotions in check Tuesday morning.
But it wasn't easy putting the final touch on a nearly quarter century career with the NFPD.
First, there was the police radio call from his daughter, Madison, and his son, Evan.
"Twenty-three years ago, you held me in your arms after you graduated the police academy," Madison DalPorto broadcast to every police vehicle in the Falls. "Today, after this call, mom, Evan and I will be waiting to embrace you as you walk out of the station for the last time."
And then, there was that walk, side by side, with the person DalPorto says made his career possible, his wife, Evelyn.
Led by the department's bagpiper, Lt. Dave Cudahy, it was all the former police chief could handle.
"I keep saying I was not going to cry, but all of that and the pipes, I didn't (cry) till then. They got me," DalPorto said.
A hometown boy, DalPorto admits he didn't think he'd spend his career in the Falls. Serving an Air Force tour in Las Vegas, "Doobie," as his friends on the police force knew him, thought Sin City would be the place he'd make his mark.
"I've been very lucky. I've been able to do so many things," DalPorto said. "If I'd worked for a larger department, I don't think I would have been able to do so much."
With associates and bachelor's degrees in criminal justice and a master's degree in criminal justice administration, DalPorto spent time in the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the active duty Air Force before joining the Falls Police in 1997. He remains a Lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard.
He begin his days as a patrol officer, walking a beat on Pine Avenue. For a kid from the Falls, DalPorto said: "There was no place else I wanted to be."
From patrol, DalPorto moved to the Roving Anti-Crime Unit, became a detective in the Narcotics Intelligence Division (NID), worked as a patrol lieutenant, the department's administrative lieutenant and the NID lieutenant before becoming the police superintendent in 2013.
He was the city's top cop until 2019, when he returned to work as a patrol captain and finally, the narcotics captain.
It was during his tenure as the administrative lieutenant that the department made the move from its rundown headquarters on Hyde Park Boulevard to a brand new municipal complex on Main Street. It was a Herculean effort and DalPorto was responsible for even the smallest details.
"Doing that was one of the top things I did in my career," DalPorto said, recalling how he and the officers assisting him obsessed over making the transition from the old building to the new one "seamless."
"We didn't know if we'd be able to just flip the switch with 911 and when we did it, before we could do a test message, an actual 911 call came in," DalPorto recalled. "There was never a disruption in police service, not even for a second."
DalPorto was also the top cop as the Falls police worked through a consent decree with the New York Attorney General after the AG's office accused the department of racial discrimination and brutality.
"It was quite an undertaking. But the results are that when (other communities became the sites of violent anti-police protests), people here saw the changes we had made to the department and we didn't have that experience," he said. "(The consent order) was a painful, difficult process. It was very tough. It required some self-reflection to make the department better."
And now, with the city facing pandemic created budget shortfalls, the former superintendent worries about keeping the changes, brought on by the consent order, in place.
"The truth is, the changes that were implemented (under the consent order) need to be sustained," DalPorto said. "And that means funding and manning the department. If we don't do that, it would be a disservice to the citizens of Niagara Falls."
DalPorto said his view is that "you become a police officer to help people." But he admitted that the job can take a toll on an officer's family.
"The job requires tremendous sacrifice. You have to have a family that supports you," he said. "My children, my wife, we gave 110 percent as a family."
His immediate plans call for taking some time off and "reflecting on what an honor it's been to serve the citizens of Niagara Falls."
"But I won't be sitting around for long," DalPorto said. "It was a great career and a great ride."
