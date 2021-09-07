  Events to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

Niagara University will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Arranged by Niagara University’s Veteran Services Office, area first responders and those impacted by the tragic events of 9/11 will be honored during the ceremony, which takes place at the flag pole between Alumni Chapel and Glynn Hall (formerly St. Vincent’s Hall) on the NU campus.
The keynote speaker will be Master Sgt. Tara Wichtowski will share her experience of being at Ground Zero shortly after the attacks. The event is open to the public.
Students in Niagara University’s Introduction to Criminal Justice course assisted the university’s Border Community Service program placed hundreds of American flags on the front lawn of the campus to commemorate the lives of the victims lost during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The project was done in preparation for the university’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony.
The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department will host its annual 9/11 tribute in honor of the 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers, and 37 Port Authority police officers who lost their lives on 9/11.
All available on and off-duty Niagara Falls Fire Department members and citizens in attendance will be asked to assemble at Fire House 8’s Memorial Park at Royal Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard. The tribute will begin at 9:58 a.m.
In addition to the 9/11 tribute with the Niagara Falls Fire Department, the city’s public library is participating in the "September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed The World" exhibit. The educational exhibition presents the history of 9/11 and explores the consequences of terrorism.
This poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum and was made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.
This poster exhibit has been installed at the Earl W. Brydges location and the LaSalle branch of the Library for viewing.
