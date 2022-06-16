Events celebrating Juneteenth taking place in Falls

The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center will host Juneteenth celebration events for a more than a week starting Friday.
Apart from the week full of activities, the heritage center is hosting special events on Juneteenth, which falls on Sunday this year:
• Freedom Conversation tours from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m.
• Walking Tour of Suspension Bridge Village from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. (tour starts at the heritage center).
• Tabling at the Buffalo Juneteenth Festival/Parade, noon to 2 p.m.
During the parade, visitors can also stop by the table outside, in Tubman Plaza, to speak with someone from the Heritage Center.
In addition, the heritage center is hosting Freedom Conversation tours from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
On Monday, the talk “Underground Railroad and the Seeds of Afro Futurism” collaboration with author dann j. Broyld and artist Ellex Swavoni will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Broyd will discuss his book, "Borderland Blacks: Two Cities in the Niagara Region During the Final Decades of Slavery" and Swavoni will present her artwork.
On Friday, June 24, “Voices of Freedom” will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Tubman Plaza. Bel Canto Youth Chorus of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, will perform songs in relation to the Underground Railroad, Liberation, and celebration of Juneteenth.
On June 25, a dinner and tour will take place at the heritage center starting at 5:30 p.m. The event includes a tour, conversation about the importance of Juneteenth and a dinner with the center's team which is included in the $10 ticketed tour entry. Registration is required and closes at 60 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.