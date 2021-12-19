ALBANY — Fresh optimism is building over efforts at the statehouse to create an independent ethics enforcement commission that can expose embarrassing backroom deals and public corruption.
With former Gov. Andrew Cuomo no longer casting a shadow over state government, good government advocates and lawmakers say his replacement, Gov. Kathy Hochul, will have an opportunity to lead the state through the most progressive ethics reforms in decades.
What is highly unusual, said John Kaehny, director of Reinvent Albany, a group that has championed ethics reforms, is that Hochul has signaled she is willing to give up power to control appointments to a reconstituted ethics agency in order to set the table for the new, independent watchdog
"She is willing to sacrifice some of her own power for the public good," Kaehny said.
The past year has been marked by one scandal after another, with Cuomo as a central figure. He resigned in August amid an impeachment investigation triggered by a slew of sexual harassment allegations lodged by women as well as by questions about how the current ethics panel, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE), approved his request to move forward with a book extolling his leadership during the pandemic.
Cuomo earned $5.1 million for a project that was completed with the assistance of several aides in his administration. And while he is not running for public office, New York's elastic campaign finance laws allow him to dip into his $18 million campaign account to pay for his legal expenses.
One proposal getting a close look from Hochul is a bill that would set up an integrity commission, modeled on the state Commission on Judicial Conduct. Sponsored by Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, the bill would replace both JCOPE and the current legislative ethics commission, and would have the power to admonish, demote and even remove officials involved in wrongdoing.
Hochul has pledged to bring far greater state transparency to state agencies and the records they maintain, including scrapping Cuomo's approach of having Freedom of Information Law requests reviewed by the governor's office.
Kaehny said Hochul, at a meeting with reform advocates soon after she became governor in late August, stated she plans to "blow up" JCOPE, and hopes to get a replacement body in place rapidly rather than wait a couple of years for constitutional changes to be approved.
If the Legislature is in accord with the plan to establish an independent ethics commission, it would be very unlikely that any state executive leader would bother to seek authorization for the kind of lucrative deal Cuomo made for his book about what he touted as his "leadership lessons" during the pandemic, Kaehny said.
The publisher of Cuomo's memoir, Crown, halted new prints of the book after it was revealed that Cuomo's inner circle had revised the coronavirus death toll at New York nursing homes downward to reflect better on Cuomo amid criticism of his Health Department's order that such facilities had to accept new patients with COVID-19.
There is also likely to be discussion about limiting the outside income of those holding statewide office.
While proposals for term limits for state elected officials have surfaced in the past only to be bottled up, they could gain steam in 2022.
Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, said he wants to limit governors to two terms in office. Governors are elected to a term of four years, but there is no cap on how long they can serve.
"There is such a clear concentration of power in the executive branch that we need to make sure it does not get out of control," said Kim..
Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said he is supporting the push to replace JCOPE with a more independent approach to ethics enforcement.
"Ever since (JCOPE) was formed, it has been nothing but controversial at best," said Jones, suggesting the commission in recent years has served as the "fox guarding the henhouse."
Cuomo and his aides have often defended the book deal by citing the approval for the project by JCOPE's staff. JCOPE is now seeking to force Cuomo to forward his earnings for the book to the state. But the attorney general's office is warning there are legal impediments to the effort to "claw back" money he has already been paid.
A proposed measure advanced by Sen. Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Island, would bar government officials from directing their staff aides to work on state time to help those officials earn money for non-governmental purposes.
Calling JCOPE "a disaster," Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, said he hopes there will be a vigorous push to institute ethics reforms in 2022.
Tague said he sponsors legislation that would limit those holding statewide office to two terms, while members of the Legislature would be limited to six two-year terms under his plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.