Patients, staff and visitors at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center can soon enjoy a new array of menu choices.
Espresso Express is on the way with breakfast and lunch choices, sides including brisket chili and baked potato casserole, and an array of coffees and other beverages. It is expected to introduce its dessert menu at its scheduled opening in mid-March.
Espresso Express will be located on Memorial’s first floor just off the main lobby and will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.
“Our objective was to introduce a whole new way to supercharge eating choices at the medical center,” said President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo. “People are going to love it.”
