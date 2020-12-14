Escape attempt leads to charge for teen accused in fatal Lockport shooting

A Niagara County teenager who was charged in connection with a fatal Halloween party shooting in the City of Lockport has now been charged with attempting to escape the custody of a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy who was transporting him for a medical appointment last week.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that the 17-year-old adolescent offender, whose name has not been released, was arraigned on Friday afternoon before Family Court Judge Kevin M. Carter on one count of escape in the first degree, a class D felony.
Prosecutors say that around 9:55 a.m. Friday, the teen attempted to escape police custody while being transported by a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy to a medical appointment. The defendant is accused of slipping out of his handcuffs and escaping from the deputy’s vehicle in the vicinity of Jefferson Avenue and East Ferry Street in the City of Buffalo. Prosecutors say the defendant was quickly apprehended nearby on East Ferry Street with the assistance of a Good Samaritan.
The adolescent offender is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.
The 17-year-old male is one of two teenage boys who were arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting during a Halloween party on Oct. 17 at a home in Lockport. The shooting resulted in the death of 20-year-old Medina High School graduate Cheyenne Farewell and caused injuries to five other people, ranging in age from 15 to 21.
The names of both teenage suspects have not been released because of their ages. Under New York's "Raise the Age" standards, both teens are currently being charged as youthful offenders.
Flynn said the 17-year-old suspect is currently being housed at the Erie County Youth Services Center pending action of the grand jury in Niagara County.
If convicted of the escape charge, the adolescent offender faces a maximum of seven years in prison.
