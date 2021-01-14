An off-duty Erie County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with DWI following the investigation of an Oct. 2 incident in which he was involved in a one-car crash while driving a sheriff's office vehicle off-duty on Jewett Holmwood Road in the Town of Aurora.
Aaron M. Naegely, 45, of Orchard Park, was arraigned Wednesday night before Aurora Town Justice Anthony DiFillipo, IV on one count of DWI, first offense, and one count of operating a motor vehicle with 0.08 of 1% alcohol or more in the blood. Both charges are Class “A” misdemeanors.
The accident occurred about 8 p.m. Oct. 2, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, who said Naegely was off-duty at the time of the incident.
Judge DiFillipo, at the request of the prosecutor, suspended the defendant’s driver’s license. The court granted the defendant a hardship driver’s license, which allows the defendant to drive to work and medical appointments only.
Naegely was remains released on his own recognizance. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time because of court restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If convicted on all charges, Naegely faces up to one year in jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.