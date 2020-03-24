The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed the county's first death related to COVID-19.
In a brief release issued Tuesday, officials at the health department said the death involved a female in her 80s who died within the past 24 hours.
County officials said they will not be releasing any other information about the deceased individual.
The report of the county's first virus-related death came hours after Erie County officials announced that the total number of confirmed cases had passed 100, moving up to 114 as of Tuesday.
The majority of cases in Erie County are in Buffalo where there were 36 positive cases as of Tuesday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Niagara County remained at 12 on Tuesday, according to Niagara County officials.
