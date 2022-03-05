Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with a few showers in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.