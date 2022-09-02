The Erie County comptroller has sent another letter to Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. — and this time he wants to know what changes OTB has made to the way it handles sporting events and concert tickets and other promotional items purchased with public money.
In a letter dated Aug. 24 — the fifth letter his office has sent to OTB this year — Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick asks OTB’s President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek to explain what steps have been taken to comply with recommendations from a state audit that last year found OTB spent at least $121,000 in marketing funds to buy tickets, food and beverages for board members, employees and other OTB associates.
“In WROTB’s three-page response to the audit, your board chair stated your intention to address the findings and act to implement the recommendations,” Hardwick wrote. “I found the WROTB response to the audit to be lacking specificity.”
State auditors examined OTB operations from September 2017 through December 2018. During that period, auditors determined that tickets with public money by OTB for Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans games were given to agency staff and board members along with friends and family of OTB officials. OTB maintains suites at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, KeyBank Center in Buffalo and Blue Cross Arena in Rochester as part of its promotional program. Tickets for access to those suites are supposed to be given to patrons of Batavia Downs horse racing track and casino, which is managed by OTB.
As Hardwick notes in his letter, state auditors last fall recommended that OTB develop and adopt a written policy and procedures for ticket distribution and eligibility. In addition, the audit encouraged OTB to develop a system to maintain a “complete, detailed and accurate record of tickets being distributed and to “seek reimbursement for tickets and food and beverages “not properly distributed.”
Hardwick concludes his most recent letter with a series of questions about what changes OTB has made since the conclusion of the audit period, including one that asks other corporate employees and WROTB directors are still attending events and, if so, under what protocol.
“Have you taken any measures or steps to bar family members, friends and social acquaintances of WORTB staff and directors from participating in the program?” Hardwick asks. “Have any attended since the New York State Comptroller’s audit?”
In his letter, Hardwick notes, based on the state audit, that it “appears” OTB provided tickets and food and beverages to people attending events at Darien Lake, which the comptroller said is a location that is not listed or shown in board meeting minutes since Jan. 1, 2014.
“This raises questions about whether your public board meeting minutes are fully accurate,” Hardwick wrote.
Hardwick requested copies of all invoices from the sports and entertainment venues tied to OTB’s promotional program as well as remittance stubs from OTB showing payments since Jan. 1, 2020. He also is seeking “metrics and data” on the success rate of sports and marketing program attendees.
“Do you track whether these persons persons later expend funds at Batavia Downs, to determine the success of the program?” Hardwick wrote.
OTB spokesperson Ryan Hasenhauer did not respond to requests for comment from the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal newspapers.
Wojtaszek and other representatives from OTB have consistently held that OTB board members and other agency representatives who attended sporting events, concerts and other events with tickets purchased by the agency did so as “hosts” of the intended recipients of the tickets: Regular gamers who frequently visit Batavia Downs. They have also said that the agency has taken steps to address issues identified by state auditors last year.
OTB is a public benefit corporation that oversees the operation of Batavia Downs and other gaming outlets across Western and Central New York. A portion of the proceeds from OTB’s operation are returned to 17 communities within the agency’s territory, including Erie, and Niagara counties.
