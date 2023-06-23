Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick has a new set of requests for Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek.
At the top of his list: copies of new or extended employment contracts given to Wojtaszek and other WROTB executives during a board meeting in April, the final session before state lawmakers ousted all 17 of directors under language included in the now-adopted state budget.
In a letter sent by his office to Wojtaszek on Wednesday, Hardwick requests copies of all prior employment contracts at WROTB dating back to 2016 and copies of all new employment contracts, including a three-year deal that Wojtaszek previously said would pay him his current salary — $264,898 — per year.
The Gazette and its media partner, Buffalo-based Investigative Post, first reported that OTB’s former board met on April 27 — just six days before the new state rules ousted them from their positions — and adopted new employee contracts for Wojtaszek and at least two other executives, vice presidents Scott Kiedrowski and William White.
During a June 5 meeting with a Gazette reporter and members of the newspaper’s editorial board, Wojtaszek acknowledged approval of the agreements before denying a request for copies of his contract and any others that were approved by the board during the April meeting.
WROTB acknowledged receipt of the June 5 FOIL request but has yet to respond.
In his latest letter to Wojtaszek, Hardwick requests copies of any contracts that the former board may have approved for Wojtaszek, Kiedrowski, White and four other WROTB representatives, including comptroller Jacquelyne Lynch, director of marketing Ryan Hasenhauer and attorneys Mark Gabriele and John Owens.
“If WROTB has entered into contracts with other individuals, at the aforementioned meeting or elsewhere, please provide those employment contracts as well,” Hardwick’s letter reads.
In addition, Hardwick asked for copies of all board resolutions related to the contract approvals and for a justification for the contract extensions.
It’s not the first time Hardwick has pressed Wojtaszek and WROTB officials for information.
Last July, the comptroller sent two letters to Wojtaszek — one asking for more detailed information about health insurance provided to part-time WROTB board directors and another raising questions about the sale of land to a group of prominent Buffalo-area businessmen for the development of a hotel — which the agency then bought at a substantial profit to the developers.
Last October, Wojtaszek invited Hardwick to Batavia Downs where the comptroller received an update on operations in what Hardwick described after the meeting as productive and an apparent step toward improved cooperation and transparency.
Months later, on Feb. 3, Hardwick sent a follow-up letter, asking Wojtaszek and WROTB board Chairman Richard Bianchi to provide him with answers to earlier questions that remained unanswered.
“At the meeting, Mr. Wojtaszek pledged to provide answers,” Hardwick wrote. “Yet, four months later, some questions received partial answers, while most went unanswered altogether. My office has engaged in repeated phone calls and email contact with you, without success.”
At the time, Hardwick still wanted more detailed information about the hotel transaction, health insurance for board directors, director per diem, marketing and promotional expenses and stipends and costs associated with WROTB’s hiring of lobbyists and consultants.
“If Mr. Wojtaszek does not know the answers to the questions, I am requesting that Mr. (Richard) Bianchi as chairman as the board chair for the past 12 years, provide written answers and replies,” Hardwick wrote.
In the wake of the Albany led shakeup, 11 of the 17 communities that benefit from WROTB operations reappointed their representatives as board directors. A 12th community — Genesee County — appointed retired judge Charles Zambito to replace long-time representative Richard Seibert who stepped down in May.
The remaining five board seats, representing the city Buffalo and Erie, Monroe, Schuyler and Cayuga counties, remain unfilled.
The 12 board members who have been appointed met for the first time during a meeting on Thursday at Batavia Downs. An agenda for the meeting showed WROTB board members were scheduled to receive updates on a variety of matters. No resolutions calling for board approval were listed on the agenda in advance of the meeting.
Wojtaszek did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.
