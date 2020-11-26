Erie Canalway calendars available on Tuesday

Free 2021 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendars will be available to the public starting Tuesday at selected libraries and visitor centers throughout the National Heritage Corridor. The calendar features winning images from this year’s Erie Canalway photo contest.
Calendars will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, thanks to a sponsorship by the state S Canal Corp.
“The calendar showcases the unique beauty, history, and character of New York’s canals and canal communities,” said Bob Radliff, Erie Canalway executive director. “We hope it inspires people to preserve and celebrate our incredible canal heritage.”
Added Brian U. Stratton, New York State Canal Corp. director, “The 2021 calendar celebrates our iconic canal system by displaying brilliant photographs as captured by many of our canalside neighbors, and I encourage everyone to retrieve one while supplies last, so that they too can enjoy these spectacular scenes all year long.”
This year’s cover features first place winner Butternut Creek Aqueduct, DeWitt by A.T. McLean of Syracuse.
Local calendar distribution sites include:
• Erie Canal Discovery Center, 24 Church St., Lockport
• Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave., Lockport
• Royalton Hartland Community Library, 9 Vernon St., Middleport
• North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St., North Tonawanda
• North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda
• City of Tonawanda Public Library, 333 Main St., Tonawanda
For more information, visit www.eriecanalway.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.