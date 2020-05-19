The Erie Canal is targeting July for the reopening of its locks, according to a notice posted online by Canal Corp.
All of the Erie Canal Locks in Lockport through Tonawanda are set to be opened by July 4, the state agency said on Tuesday.
In late April, the traditional opening date of May 15 was postponed.
"Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Canal Corporation has suspended all non-essential construction and maintenance activities, therefore the New York State Canal system will not open for through navigation of the locks on May 15th as previously announced," a notice on the government agencies website said.
Members of the Lockport Common Council passed a resolution at their May 6 meeting calling on New York State Power Authority, which owns the Canal Corp., to reopen the Erie Canal this year.
The opening of the Erie Canal announcement comes shortly after Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's announcement in Buffalo on Monday that the Western New York Region, which includes Lockport, had met all necessary state metrics to reopen and could begin reopening its economy on Tuesday. The reopening of the local economy will consist of four phases, and take 14 days for a region to move onto the next phase of reopening.
While the Erie Canal will reopen, Parks & Trails New York's Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour has been canceled for 2020. The annual ride is expected to return July 11 through 18, 2021.
