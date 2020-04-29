190604 LKPT Mag Canal 1

A Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises boat makes its way to the Lockport Locks on June 4, 2019.

 JAMES NEISS

The Erie Canal will not open for navigation on the traditional opening day this year, May 15, Canal Corporation announced on Monday.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Canal Corporation has suspended all non-essential construction and maintenance activities, therefore the New York State Canal system will not open for through navigation of the locks on May 15th as previously announced,” a notice on the government agencies website says.

Canal Corp. said it is evaluating operational options to ensure New Yorkers have access to the canal system, if even potentially on a regional basis.

Tags

Recommended for you