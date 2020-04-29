The Erie Canal will not open for navigation on the traditional opening day this year, May 15, Canal Corporation announced on Monday.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Canal Corporation has suspended all non-essential construction and maintenance activities, therefore the New York State Canal system will not open for through navigation of the locks on May 15th as previously announced,” a notice on the government agencies website says.
Canal Corp. said it is evaluating operational options to ensure New Yorkers have access to the canal system, if even potentially on a regional basis.
