The New York State Canal Corp. has announced that routine inspections of water retaining embankments along the Erie Canal in Niagara and Orleans counties will begin next week.
The inspections, which provide information on the embankment composition, will be completed by Canal Corp. contractors, and are necessary to ensure the embankments are functioning as designed. If deficiencies are discovered during the inspections, repairs will be appropriately scheduled.
The contractors will complete surveying, geophysical investigations, and soil borings at the following locations:
• From Halls Waste Weir Dam to Lake Avenue in the City of Lockport
• Between Eagle Harbor and Gaines Basin roads in the Town of Albion
• Between Wruck Road and Peet Street in the Town of Gaines
This routine work is not associated with the Canal Corp.’s proposed Earthen Embankment Integrity Program.
While this routine inspection work is performed, residents may notice crew members, wearing hard hats and high-visibility vests, as well as their geophysical and drilling equipment called “rigs” in the vicinity of the locations noted above.
During the inspections, access to the Erie Canalway Trail may be disrupted for brief periods of time. Any trail detours will be posted on signs and shared with municipalities in advance.
It is anticipated that this inspection process will be completed by June 30.
