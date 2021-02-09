Erie Canal hours to remain unchanged

Complaints over a potential cut to Erie Canal operating hours and its “rebranding” this year apparently fell on the right ears.
The New York Power Authority announced last week that this year's canal season will run almost exactly like it has since it took over the state Canal Corporation in 2017 — opening in mid-May and closing in mid-October.
Canal operating hours will remain 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The canal corporation had considered a reduction of hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., but decided against it.
Also squashed was a proposal by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month to rebrand the canal and adjacent trails as, “The Empire Line.”
NYPA president and CEO Gil Quiniones said the name of the waterway will remain the Erie Canal.
