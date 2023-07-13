The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a public session on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) and protection priorities at the Rochester Museum and Science Center from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
The GLRI is the largest investment in the Great Lakes in two decades. It is a collaborative effort of 16 federal agencies, including EPA, to address the most significant environmental concerns in the Great Lakes ecosystem and to accelerate progress toward long-term goals.
“The Great Lakes are a national treasure and a vital source of drinking water, recreation, and economic opportunity for millions of people,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “Our team wants to hear from you on how we can work together to protect and restore this precious resource for current and future generations. Your input will help shape our work in the Great Lakes.”
EPA and its partners are developing an updated action plan for the GLRI, covering 2025-2029. The action plan will guide restoration and protection activities for the next five years.
At the public session, the public will have an opportunity to:
• Learn about the GLRI and its achievements
• Interact directly with EPA staff and ask questions
• Provide your comments and feedback
To learn more about the development of the GLRI Action Plan, please visit https://glri.us/action-plan.
