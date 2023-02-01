An environmental advocacy group is urging the Environmental Protection Agency to get involved with a Niagara Falls facility where chemicals were linked to employees’ bladder cancer.
Earthjustice, a nonprofit organization focusing on environmental law, has sent a letter to Acting Assistant Administrator Lawrence Starfield during the agency to investigate allegations raised against DuPont violating the Toxic Substances Control Act. It cites a story published by the nonprofit investigative website ProPublica about workers at the Niagara Falls Goodyear chemical facility on 56th Street getting cancer from ortho-toluidine exposure, a chemical manufactured by DuPont used in making rubber tires pliable.
“We further urge you to investigate the allegations in the same ProPublica article that EPA treated as confidential information about the dangers posed to workers by ortho-toluidine, although TSCA does not allow information about worker health risks to be claimed as confidential,” the letter reads.
According to the ProPublica article, at least 78 people who worked at the Goodyear plant have developed bladder cancer. The article writes that employee’s urine had been tested for the chemical for the past 30 years.
The ProPublica story writes that the current permissible limit for ortho-toluidine exposure is 5 parts per million, a limit based on research conducted in the 1940s and 1950s without any consideration of its ability to cause cancer. Testing done by Goodyear at the facility in 2019 found the average amount of the chemical in the air is 11.3 parts per billion.
Eve Gartner, the managing attorney for the Toxic Exposure and Health Program at Earthjustice, said that she was alerted to this issue due to the ProPublica story, and is looking at the legal implications of DuPont knowing about the health risk to workers and the EPA not releasing this information to the public. She also wondered why the state department of labor, with its own labor and environmental laws and enforcement authority, has not yet done anything about it.
“The state does have a duty to insure that workplaces are safe,” Gartner said, with state labor laws saying that every employer shall instruct employees about the hazards at work and no employers shall permit an employee to work in a room where there exist dangerous air contaminants in a work atmosphere.
Documents obtained through a personal injury lawsuit from one of the sick workers revealed in 1993, DuPont developed calculations indicating that the permissible exposure limit set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for ortho-toluidine was at least 37 times too high to protect workers. Those calculations did not appear on ChemView, where the EPA publishes “substantial risk” information the TSCA requires to be submitted to the EPA, nor on the EPA’s website or in the public domain.
The Centers for Disease Control describes orth-toluidine as a colorless to pale-yellow toxic liquid that is harmful to the eyes, skin, and when swallowed or inhaled. Aside from rubber, it is also used in making some hair dyes, weed and pest killers, and some laboratory processes. Factory workers involved with rubber manufacture are one of examples listed at risk to being exposed to.
“The ProPublica reporting thus raises at least two serious questions that EPA must investigate without delay: Did DuPont fail to disclose its calculations about the health effects of ortho-toluidine on workers, and did EPA improperly withhold health and safety studies about ortho-toluidine from the public?” the letter reads.
The story also reported that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration had been hamstrung in enacting new safety regulations as a result of lawsuits from interest groups over the years.
Among other local efforts, Earthjustice has also represented the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York and Sierra Club when they filed a suit citing violations of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in approving a fossil fuel-burinng cryptomining facility at the former Fortistar power plant in North Tonawanda.
The letter argues that if the EPA finds that DuPont failed to disclose its calculations about ortho-toluidine’s toxicity immediately upon its development in 1993, as the TSCA requires, the heaviest possible civil fines should be levied and criminal charges should be pursued. It also argues that if the EPA finds that its staff improperly shielded health and safety information critical to workers’ ability to avoid exposure at carcinogenic levels, it should take all appropriate action without delay.
Ideally, Gartner would want either the state department of labor to let people know whether it has been monitoring workplaces for unsafe working conditions for toxic exposures. If not, there would be a renewed effort to make sure workers are protected from toxic chemicals they are handling on the job.
“Given that we’re in a state that purports to care about worker health and safety, and given that OSHA is not able to do the job, is New York state able to take it on?” Gartner said.
Goodyear has issued a statement saying that it remains committed to actions to address ortho-toluidine exposure inside the Niagara Falls facility. It has offered biannual bladder cancer screenings to active, previous and retired employees for more than two decades and worked with its associates to make continuous improvements.
“As new information and processes become available, Goodyear—working in full cooperation with our associates, the union, and appropriate agencies—has made and will continue to make improvements to protect our associates,” Goodyear’s statement reads.
