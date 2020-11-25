Ensol donates meals to Mount St. Mary's Hospital

As a longtime supporter of the work of the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, Ensol, Inc. took a special approach this year to support the hospital. As a sign of their deep appreciation for the nurses, doctors and therapists working on the holiday, Ensol graciously donated over 165 meals catered by Osteria 166 to hospital staff in celebration of Thanksgiving.
“We are extremely grateful to Ensol for such a thoughtful contribution for our team at Mount St. Mary’s,” said Julie Berrigan, foundation executive director.” Their generosity is heartwarming and we offer our most sincere thanks to Ensol for thinking of our healthcare heroes in such a meaningful way, especially at such uncertain times.”
“As our health care workers continue to provide high quality, compassionate care during this second wave of the pandemic, we continue to be very thankful for our community and the support they show us each and every day,” Berrigan added. “Many businesses have stepped up the past few months in support of our “Care to Give” campaign, and this thanksgiving dinner, provided by Ensol, is one more reason for all to give thanks.”
