End of chemo prompts a parade for Olcott boy

OLCOTT — The news hit Dana Hazlett like a splash of cold water.
"I knew immediately when I saw the X-rays that it wasn't good," Hazlett said. "You could tell that just by looking at it. Two biopsies later they confirmed the diagnosis: cancer."
For 10 months, Hazlett's 5-year-old son Harrison (Harry, for short) received rounds of chemotherapy for bone cancer. His hair fell out, he developed terrible mouth sores, and lost a year of his childhood.
"They did 29 weeks of chemo through Roswell Park," Hazlett said. "He's missing his friends."
Now, short of some tests, the plucky youngster has effectively won his battle with the disease and those friends, both old and young, are planning to surprise Harry with a small parade from Lockwood Heights Road past the Hazlett house on West Bluff Street. The line-up begins at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.
The organizer is Kaili Callaghan, a longtime family friend.
"I reached out to Dana, to see if she'd be open to the idea of having a parade, and she actually has a Facebook for Harrison with a ton of people who just are interested in keeping up to date on his fight against cancer, called Harrison's Fight," Callaghan said. "I pasted on the Facebook group, and just said, 'Is anyone interested in participating in parade for Harrison?'"
There was an immediate response from the community, including Olcott Volunteer Fire Company and Barker Fire Department, both of which plan to bring trucks to the parade.
Harry's grandfather, Bill Silvis, said Harry has "quite a following – teachers and hundreds of people," so the parade is a big deal.
"He was a really active kid then all of a sudden down to nothing. They had to remove part of his leg and then reconstruct with a titanium rod. It ruined the top of his right femur. He just started walking a couple of weeks ago," Silvis said.
"Yesterday, he was able to spend about four hours outside in his back yard for the first time in almost a year. ... They're going to do testing at the end of April to make sure it was 100% effective, but everybody is pretty sure they got it all."
More information can be found on Facebook: Harrison's Fight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.