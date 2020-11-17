Empty vehicle found in Gill Creek

A Niagara Falls firefighter entered the water in Gill Creek Tuesday night to check an abandoned vehicle to see if anyone was inside. Authorities said the vehicle was empty and had license plates on it that were registered to another vehicle. The matter remains under investigation. 

 Photo by RobShots

Niagara Falls police investigators spent part of their night on Tuesday trying to figure out how an empty vehicle ended up in Gill Creek off of Veterans Drive. 

Niagara Falls Fire also responded to the scene and a firefighter entered the water to check the vehicle. Officials said no occupants were found inside.  

Police ran the license plate and authorities said the plate came back to a different vehicle. Officers then ran the VIN number once it was out of the creek and the vehicle was previously reported stolen and listed on the "hot sheet."

The matter remains under investigation. 

