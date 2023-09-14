Empower WNY will be opening a new bottle/can facility in the former Trinity Medical Cardiology location on the 7000 block of Porter Road, moving from its already established site on Military Road.
“The agency is growing,” CEO Diane Baehre said. “We see a need for a bigger location so that we can serve our existing customers — but also get new customers.”
The organization provides services for people with intellectual disabilities through residential programs, vocational centers and preschool programs. Programs are run out of six locations in Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda.
CEO Diane Baehre said they outgrew their current center, Empties for Empower, so they purchased the Porter Road location to serve more customers. Businesses and individuals can bring in their recyclables for deposit while those at served through Empower are offered a chance to learn job skills, earn money and interact with customers.
Three other services will also operate there. The job placement department, which works to find jobs for these individuals, a day habilitation center where employees can take them on recreational outings or volunteer work, and a document shredding business.
The site at 7500 Porter Road is planned to open in mid-October. This is the first major addition to Empower since Baehre took over as CEO 15 months ago.
All the people Empower helps live in Niagara County, between 300 and 500 individuals. It employs 300 people as direct support professionals in homes, clinicians, teachers, aides, therapists and nurses — and is looking for more.
Empower is hoping to expand further by providing day care services to seniors, a Steps to Work program that educates local students about what they do, and boost its bottle/can return services.
Baehre said they help make dreams a reality by offering a job, a chance to earn a paycheck and an opportunity to get to know people in the community. They helped Anthony Salvo set up Anthony’s Coffee Cart in the Fashion Outlet Mall, where he sells coffee and pastries to people there.
“That’s their goal in life, to be more independent,” Baehre said.
