Empire State Development (ESD), its USA Niagara Development Corporation (USAN) subsidiary, and the city of Niagara Falls will meet to review and discuss next steps for the new Niagara Falls Strategic Economic Development Initiative today. The virtual information session will be conducted via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. The initiative aims to spur investment on targeted commercial areas along Niagara Street, Main Street, Portage Road, and Pine Avenue.
Those wishing to join the session by computer or smartphone can register to receive a meeting link using the link: https://buffalo.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpdeyppjojGtSk72OrDLW2Mw8L1gu1egOP
Since the initiative’s last virtual stakeholder meeting, held in October 2021, the state has been coordinating with various agencies and philanthropic organizations to examine potential fund support for more than 65 proposed project idea submissions, and input from several dozen listening sessions with local businesses, property owners and community organizations.
