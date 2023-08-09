Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border were spotted training on the Niagara River off of Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda Tuesday afternoon.
With two CBP boats trailing behind, the crew of a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Detroit, flew over a Coast Guard vessel. The flight mechanic could be seen lowering and raising the empty rescue basket to and from the Coast Guard vessel.
A U.S. Coast Guard Sector Buffalo spokesperson said multi-agency training with agencies like Customs is pretty common. As partner agencies, exercises like Tuesday’s are especially relevant concerning search-and-rescue and border security exercises along our shared international border with Canada in the Niagara River.
