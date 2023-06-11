Emergency crews were called to the Erie Canal near Lake and Market streets late Sunday morning for a report of a person going into the water.
The initial call came in about 10:30 a.m. and responding police and fire department personnel were unable to locate anyone in the water. Lockport police were joined by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and State Police in the search.
A search was still underway about 11:30 a.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
