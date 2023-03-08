Emergency crews helped a woman to safety while responding to a house fire on the 7300 block of Girard Avenue early Wednesday morning.
About 2:50 a.m., Engine 7 was dispatched to the Girard Avenue house for a report of a chair on fire. Upon arrival, the crew reported a working structure fire with heavy fire in an enclosed entrance way and requested additional resources to the scene. Engine 9, Engine 8, Truck 2, Rescue 1, Car 80 (battailon chief) were all dispatched and responded.
A woman from the first floor apartment was rescued through a window by Falls firefighters and police officers. She was not injured.
Firefighters were able extinguish the fire and contain the fire and damage to the entrance way and the exterior of the main building.
The cause is under investigation but it's believed to have started from a lit cigarette. It was reported that the second floor tenant was smoking inside the entrance way prior to the fire starting.
The city’s fire investigator and a member of code enforcement responded to the scene.
