Emergency personnel are on the scene near the elevators for the Cave of the Winds where a woman reportedly fell into the Niagara Gorge.
Reports from the scene indicate that authorities are planning to send fire department personnel into the gorge to further investigate the situation.
Reports also indicate that a child who accompanied the woman at the scene has been located and is being extracted by authorities.
Mercy Flight is being called to the scene as well and is expected to land on Goat Island.
This is an ongoing situation and the newspaper will provide additional information as it is made available.
