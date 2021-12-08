Emergency crews are at Niagara Falls State Park where a car is stuck in the upper rapids above the brink of Niagara Falls.
The vehicle is about 100 yards up from the brink of the falls at Prospect Point.
Witnesses at the scene said there were two people in the vehicle but that information hasn't been confirmed by authorities.
Crews are working to pull the vehicle from the water.
This is a breaking news story. We'll post more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.