Police and fire crews are on the scene of a gas leak in the area of 71st Street and Girard Avenue in Niagara Falls.
A construction crew reportedly hit a high-pressure gas line while digging late Friday morning.
Currently, Girard is closed from 70th to 72nd street. 71st Street is closed between Niagara Falls Boulevard and Lindbergh Avenue.
Police officials said four to five houses in either direction from the corner of 71st and Girard have been evacuated.
