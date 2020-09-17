A local electronics recycler will host the second of three free collection events in Niagara Falls next month.
The collection point will be the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 7. Residents can pre-register at Sunnking.com/events and find a full list of recyclable devices.
An event scheduled for West Seneca this weekend "sold out" of spots early this month and no further appointments are being accepted.
New health and safety procedures will be in place to ensure a safe environment, including timed appointments, no-contact device removal, and dedicated drive-through lanes.
"Looking at the number of sign-ups, people have clearly used the past couple of months at home to take inventory of their devices, and now want to get their space back," said Robert Burns, director of Marketing for Sunnking.
Sunnking, a 20-year-old certified recycler that has offered the collections in Western and Central New York since 2010, temporarily postponed the events in March due to the pandemic. Sunnking collects an average of 100 tons of electronics per event.
"Obviously, we've had to change part of our process to ensure a safe environment for our customers and staff," said Burns. "This includes a new preregistration process, so we know how many people to prepare for, and a contact-less experience where we ask drivers to stay in their vehicles and pack their devices in their trunks or truck beds."
The announcement comes during the same year as Sunnking celebrates its 20th-anniversary offering clients throughout New York state electronics recycling, ITAD, and data destruction services.
Due to the rising costs of recycling and the coronavirus pandemic, Sunnking is also asking supporters for an optional monetary donation to continue providing the environmentally responsible service.
Residents can pre-register for their respective events online at Sunnking.com/Events or call (585) 637-8365.
