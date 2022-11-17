161104 Tn of Niagara parade 1

Santa Claus made his annual early trip to the Town of Niagara to take part in the annual Electric Light Parade in this 2016 file photo.

Saturday's Electric Light Parade and Noel at Niagara illumination event has been canceled due to the pending winter storm.

"Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control and with the possibility of a major weather event in our area and the surrounding communities, we have no choice but to cancel this year’s Noel at Niagara Parade and lighting event,” Town of Niagara Supervisor Lee Wallace. “With no possibility of a make-up date, my hope is that next year’s event will be bigger and better."

Town officials had no information the upcoming illumination of Veteran's Memorial Community Park.

