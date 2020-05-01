U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Buffalo Sector responded to a call for assistance where an individual fell into the Niagara River on Grand Island on Friday.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., several by-standers witnessed an 88-year old elderly male fall into the Niagara River. They immediately flagged down a Border Patrol agent from the Buffalo Station who was patrolling in the area. The agent responded to the Blue Water Marina on East River Road and alongside the owner of the marina they located the person. Together, they successfully retrieved him from the water and the agent provided first aid until emergency medical service (EMS) arrived on scene. EMS then treated the person and transported him to an area hospital for further evaluation. It was revealed that the male had been fishing, lost footing and subsequently fell into the river.
“This is a great example of the community and law enforcement working together to save lives," said patrol agent-in-charge Jeffery T. Wilson. “The Niagara River can be treacherous and deadly this time of the year with frigid-temperatures that are hovering around 44 degrees.”
U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-800-331-0353 toll free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.