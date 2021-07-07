LOCKPORT — Jeffrey Elder says he's going need to buy new pair of shoes, because he has more walking to do in the Niagara County Legislature's Fourth District.
Elder, who ran an aggressive door-to-door campaign in advance of the June 22 primary election, will be the Democratic party nominee in the November general election after defeating five-term incumbent Legislator Owen Steed (D-Falls) by just two votes.
In primary election results certified on Wednesday, Elder had 282 votes (50.18%) to Steed's 280 votes (49.82%). The result will make Elder the favorite to capture the seat in the heavily Democratic district which is located entirely within the Falls city limits.
In ballots counted on primary day, Elder held an 11-vote lead over Steed. Absentee ballots narrowed the margin, but not enough to change the outcome.
"I'm excited, but we've still got a lot of work to do," Elder said. "The voter turnout wasn't quite what we expected."
Voter turnout for the primary was exceptionally low. Countywide, just 7.5% of registered voters in the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families parties went to the polls.
The people wanted change. Many of them didn't know who their county legislator was," Elder said.
Despite losing the Democratic primary, Steed will still be on the ballot in November having garnered the uncontested endorsement of the Niagara County Conservative party.
Elder, who ran as a mayoral candidate on his own independent party line in 2019, also easy won the primary for the Working Families party line in the general election.
The district, heavily Democratic by voter registration, has no Republican party candidate on the general election ballot.
Because the county Conservative Party is closely aligned with the Niagara County GOP, Steed, who had never faced a primary challenge before. may be expected to pick up some Republican votes in the fall.
The longtime legislator told the Gazette, before the primary, that he received the Conservative party backing after the Working Families party chose to endorse Elder. That decision, Steed said, was motivated by his endorsement, in 2020, of Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, a Republican.
Repeated phone calls and messages left for Steed, seeking comment on his primary loss, went unanswered. Elder said Steed has not reached out to him to concede the election.
"He's done some wonderful things (in the county legislature) and I'd like to know what else he may be working on," Elder said. "I'd like to work with him, not against him."
Elder said he is not taking the general election for granted, noting that Steed could continue to campaign on the Conservative line. but he promised he would be just as aggressive in walking the district in the run-up to November.
"We're going to do everything we can to represent all the people of the fourth district," Elder said. "We're not assuming anything, but we're not worried about anyone else. I'm meeting some wonderful people and their voices are not falling on deaf ears."
