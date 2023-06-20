The Naz716 Business & Cultural Center, in collaboration with the Bridge Niagara Foundation, is set to host a grand Eid Bazaar from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Ralph Wilson Community Center, located at 530 66th St., Niagara Falls.
Organizers say the Eid Bazaar is more than just a market; it's a vibrant celebration of culture and community. Attendees can look forward to a wide array of attractions including henna tattoos, traditional dresses, Islamic art, and a diverse range of Pakistani, Indian, and Middle Eastern clothes. The event will also feature Pakistani and Indian halal food, and the chance to win prizes. The entry fee for the Eid Bazaar is $1 per ticket.
Music enthusiasts will be treated to live entertainment and a Bollywood & Punjabi karaoke session. Vendors interested in showcasing their products or services are welcome to join. To secure a spot, vendors are encouraged to contact the organizers at 716-531-2075.
Organizers Anas Mangla and Nasreen Akhtar are excited to bring this cultural extravaganza to the community. "We invite everyone to come and join in the festivities," says Mangla. "It's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the richness and diversity of our shared cultural heritage."
