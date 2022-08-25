NORTH TONAWANDA — The St. Mary and St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church will present its 13th annual Egyptian Festival this weekend. The festival highlights the unique culture from which the church hails.
Organizer Amy Boulos described the festival as an adventure in Egyptian culture with delicious food, decadent desserts, traditional gifts, and a community that feels like family.
The Coptic Orthodox Church was founded in Egypt when St. Mark the Evangelist brought Christianity to Egypt in the 1st century CE. It is one of the branches of Christianity stemming from the Church of Alexandria.
Guided tours of St. Mary and St. Moses church will be offered during the festival. Visitors can see a traditional-looking Coptic church furnished in part with wood from Egypt.
“We built it out to make it look as it would be if it was in Egypt,” Boulos said.
The church gift shops carry both ancient Egyptian and Christian items.
Thanks to the church's location, at Wheatfield Street and Payne Avenue, a lot of local residents turn out to the annual Egyptian Festival, according to Boulos.
“The biggest catch is the (Middle Eastern) food,” she said. “Everything we make is by volunteers with love, and is authentic.”
There will be photo backdrops available for anyone who wants to get a photo in front of the Egyptian pyramids. Authentic clothing is on hand as well.
Festival hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
