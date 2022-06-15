Lockport company DRC Development LLC is planning a warehouse expansion to its building in Wheatfield, which is used by the company Edwards Vacuum. The project will cost $3 million and add about 20 jobs when completed.The company received a 15-year Payment In Lieu of Taxes in support of its plans as approved by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency this past Wednesday.
The building, located on Inducon Drive, was constructed in 2012 and leased to Edwards Vacuum. In 2020, Edwards moved its assembling out of New York state. Edwards now primarily uses the facility for office work and warehousing and its warehouse needs have exceeded its initial capacity of 85,000 square feet.
The expansion will add 118,000 square feet to the building's warehouse space, bringing the total to 203,000 square feet.
DRC Development owner David Chamberlain has also said that the assembly space that is no longer used by Edwards will be put up for rent in the future.
“Once we get them moved into the new expanded area, we’ll lease the assembly area to somebody else,” he said.
Chamberlain also said construction should begin in September or October later this year, and can be expected to last until June and July of next year.
