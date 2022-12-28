Formed in 1922, the Echo Society is the oldest Polish cultural society in Niagara County.
A combination of a men’s athletic club, Polish Falcons, formed in 1906 and the Lutnia, a singing society formed in 1905, initially it was located at the Falcon’s nest building at Cudaback Avenue and 19th Street. In 1931 it obtained property at 341 Portage Road from the family of Alexander Zaleski who was a successful Polish immigrant who became president of Niagara Falls Bank and had acquired the property from the estate of Thomas Welch. On the land was the unique house built by Welch who had obtained the land in 1883. Welch was a state assemblyman who spearheaded the Niagara Movement that sought to allow free public access to the Falls. At that time there was a fee for visitors who sought to visit the Falls. He was successful in passing his sponsored legislation which eventually led to the property being made into the first state park in New York.
Welch was appointed the first superintendent of the reservation park. He had contracted the building of the current arts and crafts design building whose foundation and walls were lockport dolostone hand picked by Mr. Welch from the stones excavated from the building of the downtown canal built by the Niagara Falls Power Company.Mr. Welch donated the Sacred Heart stained window behind the altar at St. Mary’s church.His name now honors on Welch Avenue . Of special note is that President William McKinley visited the building a few hours prior to his assassination in Buffalo at the Pan American Exhibition.
In 1938, the Echo Society held an annual Swieconka and Dyngus Day celebration at the end of the Lenten season and added a billiard room, radio room and library. By 1942 with money obtained from parties, concerts and other fundraisers enabled the club to burn its mortgage. During WW11 the society ladies raised $435,000 in bond sales for the war effort. In 1952 the building was further remodeled due to increased membership of returning war veterans. A mixed choir numbering 65 members flourished. The choir was a part of the Polish Singers of America. For many years the choir held annual concerts at the Hotel Niagara and eventually at the American Legion Portage Post building. Every four years the choir participated in a national competition of polish choirs from the United States and Canada. The last choir director was Victoria Budriewicz. Subsequently a credit union was formed for members as well as a Friday night home bureau where women did arts and crafts. A children’s dance troupe, the Echo Polonia Tancerze, was formed by Kathryn Serianne and her mother, Marilyn Herowski, that performed during the 1990s and was invited to perform at Epcot Center’s International Music Days. Also during the ‘80s-’90s the club sponsored the annual Polish Festival downtown at the Lackey Plaza that drew over 1,000 participants and included Polish and American food, pivo (beer), desserts, polka bands, polka competition, Polish and Ukrainian dance troupes and a Polish princess contest. With an aging building that needed a new roof, an appeal was sent out to local Polish community and, State Sen. George Maziarz, obtained such needed monies. With declining membership the club building was sold in 2008.
The society continued Polish events including attendance at an annual Wigilia dinner during the Christmas season and trips to local social and cultural events.
The society celebrated its centennial recently at the Polish Nook. A welcome was extended by current president, Elizabeth Novak, Fr. Czeslaw Krysa, pastor to St. Casimer church in Buffalo and a Niagara Falls native, led the party in prayer and song including the Polish National Anthem and closing with Sto Lat: (May you live 100 years). Special acknowledgement was made to our two senior most members: Nadja Graca and Henry Buchalski. Dzienkuje!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.