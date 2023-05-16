WILLIAMSVILLE — Slain police Lt. Aaron Salter Jr. will be honored Wednesday by the SUNY Erie Community College Law Enforcement Training Academy, of which he was a graduate. A plaque will be placed in the academy's Wall of Honor at Heroes Memorial Park, on ECC's North Campus, during a noon ceremony.
Salter, who resided in Lockport, was retired from Buffalo Police Department and was working as a security officer when he was killed during the May 14, 2022, mass shooting incident at a Tops Market in Buffalo.
Salter will also be honored during the Niagara County Interfaith Police Memorial Service, slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Boulevard, Niagara Falls.
This service, returning after a three-year Covid hiatus, has law enforcement agencies from Western New York and Southern Ontario honoring the sacrifices made by officers killed in the line of duty. Recitation of the Roll of Honor is followed by the rendering of full military-style honors by agency honor guards. For more information, call Rev. Patrick Bradley at 716-804-4181.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.