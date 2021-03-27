Easter brings sense of hope  

NORTH TONAWANDA — Today, iHope Community Church will host a drive-through Easter egg hunt as a way of getting people out and about — which hasn’t been easy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the last year has been a challenge for the church, Lead Pastor Matthew Richbart has it has provided an opportunity to think outside the box. Typically, the church holds children’s events throughout the year like Breakfast with Santa, and an Easter egg hunt. In deciding how to do a new Easter egg hunt, he questioned how this would work, while hoping to give kids a special celebration.
“… We were thinking about Easter and thinking, how can we do this?” he said. “We don’t have a parking lot, we don’t have a big field, and so how do we do something that’s meaningful to the community and show love to the community with what we have. We saw some other churches in different parts of the country have tried this drive through Easter egg hunt idea. So, we decided we were going to go forward with that idea. The families will start at the church and they’ll get a treasure map, and there’ll be a driving map as well. So, they’ll go down the street, then they’ll go through the park, and there’ll be prizes for each of them as they leave.”
Community response has been incredible, Richbart said, with registration closing since about 230 kids signed up. Originally, the church was anticipating somewhere be 150 to 200 kids signed up. He’s hoping for a decent turnout for the church’s Easter services.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m to 4 p.m at Pine Woods Park.
For Easter Sunday, April 4, the church will be holding a hybrid service, with people able to attend in-person or watch online.
Richbart, spoke about the title of this year’s Easter service, Darkness to Light.
“As a culture, we’re coming out of kind of a dark period in our history with the pandemic changing things, and hopefully there’s a little bit of optimism that things are changing,” he said. “Things are starting to open up again and so, there’s that idea. And, spiritually, we’re talking about the idea that no matter what’s going on around us, we can live with hope and we can live with peace because of the resurrection.”
He’s grateful to be able to do in-person worship services and the Easter egg hunt since the church’s rocky times throughout the pandemic. The church closed down for in-person services on March 21, 2020. They were able to hold two drive-in services on May 31 and June 7 at the Transit Drive-In. Finally, they were able to re-open for in-person services at our building June 14. In the face of such odds, Richbart is still looking at the optimistic side of things.
Over the past 14 months, he’s noticed the church has reached more people than it has in the past. Though the church had some difficulty adjusting to the new ways of conducting services when the pandemic first began, things, such as streaming worship services have become much easier. New programs have been established, throughout the pandemic to allow kids and members of the community to remain involved, while remaining safe.
“Last May or June, we started the first thing that was out was the Rainy Day Book Club,” Richbart said. “We had kids sign up for a book delivery service. We would basically deliver them a book free of charge to their house, to their doorstep. Then they could read the book. They would have a book to read, a book to read each month. Just something to have for them to look forward to. For the Breakfast with Santa, we obviously didn’t have that. We transitioned that to Community Christmas Breakfast. Rather than having people come to our building, we delivered free Christmas breakfast to anyone in our community that wanted one. I think we delivered close to 200 meals to different households in our community.”
As the pandemic continues, Richbart is hoping to keep the church’s community together while making sure everyone remains safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.