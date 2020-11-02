More than 20,000 “early votes” were cast in this year's general election, according to Niagara County Board of Election commissioners Jennifer Sandonato and Lora Allen.
Early voting, which concluded locally on Sunday, garnered 20,654 total votes from Niagara County residents, the commissioners said. The number is just shy of 15% of the 138,640 officially registered voters in the county.
Splitting those numbers down by the two early voting polling sites in this county, slightly more than half the early votes — 10,635 (51.5%) — were cast at the Cornell Cooperative Extension's 4-H Center Building in Lockport, while 10,019 (48.5%) early votes were cast at the St. John De LaSalle Center in Niagara Falls.
The commissioners said 18,911 total absentee ballots were issued in Niagara County. So far, roughly three-fourths — 13,837 (73%) — have been returned as of Monday, heading to Election Day today. Voters can still drop off absentee ballots in either of the following ways:
• Hand-deliver it to the board of elections (111 Main St.) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today.
• Hand-deliver it to a polling sight today.
There are 138,604 registered voters in Niagara County, including 51,669 Democrats and 46,790 Republicans.
Adding together the number of early votes and absentee ballots received at the board of elections as of Monday, voter turnout in Niagara County on the eve of General Election Day already stands at 25%.
Voters are reminded that while early voting results and General Election Day results will be made available by the board of elections soon after the polls close at 9 p.m. today, the final result of absentee ballots cast may not be known for weeks after the election since the job of counting the does not begin until after General Election Day.
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
