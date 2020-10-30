LOCKPORT — More Niagara County residents have chosen Lockport as their early voting location than the one in Niagara Falls, according to early voting numbers released Friday afternoon by the Niagara County Board of Elections.
Commissioners Jennifer Sandonato (Republican) and Lora Allen (Democrat) reported that, as of Friday, a total of 16,979 early votes have been cast for the 2020 general election in Niagara County, plus an additional 12,940 absentee ballots have been received, meaning voter turnout so far is hovering just above 22 percent.
Breaking those voting numbers down between the county's two early voting locations, the Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Center in Lockport and the St. John De LaSalle Center in Niagara Falls, commissioners reported that 8,567 votes have been cast so far in Lockport and 8,412 in Niagara Falls.
Early voting continues today and Sunday, from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The commissioners said 18,830 total absentee ballots were issued in Niagara County, meaning, so far, roughly two-thirds have been returned, heading to Election Day on Tuesday. Voters can still drop off absentee ballots in either of the following ways:
— Hand-deliver it to an early voting location between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today and Sunday.
— Hand-deliver it to the board of elections (111 Main St.) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday of next week.
— Hand-deliver it to a polling sight on Tuesday.
— Mail it in. However, if mailed, it must be received no later than Tuesday.
When asked how things were going Friday,” Allen replied, “Busy.”
There are 138,604 registered voters in Niagara County, including 51,669 Democrats and 46,790 Republicans.
