  Early poll finds Cuomo surviving Stefanik challenge

ALBANY — In a hypothetical matchup against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-North Country, would lose, 49% to 37%, a new poll reported Tuesday.
But the same Zogby survey found Stefanik topping Cuomo, 46% to 43%, among upstate likely voters.
A Democrat now in his third term as governor, Cuomo, 63, is planning to seek reelection next year. He has won the last three general elections handily, with his party holding a strong voter enrollment advantage over the GOP.
A native of the Capital Region, Stefanik, who coasted to victory last November, has ignited speculation that she may seek higher office. However, she has not signaled she has any designs on the statehouse.
The poll results were a mixed bag for Cuomo. While it pegged his favorability rating at 61%, it also indicated that 40% of those sampled said they would back a recall effort to replace Cuomo as the state's chief executive. No such process exists in New York, though.
More respondents — 55% — rated Cuomo's job performance positive (excellent and good combined) than those who evaluated it as fair or poor, 45%
Zogby also reported 47% of the respondents say it's time for New York to get a new governor, with 41% indicating they'd like to stick with Cuomo.
The poll comes in the immediate aftermath of the release of a report by Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, that found the Cuomo administration has significantly undercounted the COVID-19 deaths of nursing home patients.
When Zogby queried voters on New York's nursing home fatalities, half signaled they blamed Cuomo, while a third disagreed with that suggestion, and one-fifth were not sure, the poll found.
When matched in a statewide contest against James, Zogby said Cuomo was preferred by voters, 67% to 22%.
Cuomo could also face a Democratic primary in the year ahead, as he has in his last two outings. But neither the Democrats or Republicans have produced any declared challengers for 2022. That could change soon.
“The Conservative Party is speaking with several strong and viable potential candidates for the 2022 gubernatorial race, each of whom could offer New Yorkers fresh new leadership to move this state and it’s economy forward for a change," state Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar said in a response to the Zogby poll.
The Conservative Party often cross-endorses GOP candidates in races for state and federal offices.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.